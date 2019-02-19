Council of Europe rights body slams ‘inhuman’ treatment of migrants in Greece

The Council of Europe rights body on Tuesday condemned the “inhuman and degrading treatment” of migrants and asylum seekers held in Greece, adding it had credible allegations of abuse by police, AFP said. “Foreign nationals deprived of their liberty by the Greek authorities must be treated humanely and with dignity,” the Council’s European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) said. “Conditions of detention were found to be grossly sub-standard in some of the police and border guard stations visited,” it said. The number of migrants arriving in Greece peaked in 2015, when more than a million people, most of them Syrian refugees, crossed over from Turkey, mainly by boat.