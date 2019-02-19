Pakistan PM Khan urges talks after Kashmir blast, warns India against ‘attack’

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday his country had nothing to do with a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troopers in Kashmir. Tensions can only ease with dialogue, the PM said, adding that Pakistan would retaliate if attacked by India, Reuters reports. Khan said India had “leveled allegations against Pakistan without any evidence” and his government was ready to cooperate with New Delhi in investigating the blast in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan earlier recalled its ambassador from India and on Tuesday appealed for UN help to de-escalate and defuse tensions with New Delhi, AP said.