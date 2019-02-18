Israel to host Czech, Slovak, Hungarian leaders after Polish pullout over Holocaust rhetoric

Israel said on Monday that it would host bilateral meetings with the Czech, Slovak and Hungarian leaders this week after Poland withdrew from a planned five-way summit in Jerusalem in protest at Holocaust rhetoric. “There will be no full V4 meeting,” Emmanuel Nahshon, spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, said, referring to the central European bloc. The three leaders will hold meetings with Israel’s PM, Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier that his country is not sending a delegation to a meeting in Jerusalem after the acting Israeli foreign minister said that Poles “collaborated with the Nazis.”