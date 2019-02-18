German ISIS fighters in Syria have right to return home – ministry
Published time: 18 Feb, 2019 10:54 Edited time: 18 Feb, 2019 11:18
German citizens who have fought with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria have a fundamental right to return to Germany, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. The chief government spokesman added that Germany was in close consultation with the United States as well as with Britain and France with regard to European citizens there, Reuters reported. “All German citizens, including those who are suspected of having been involved with Islamic State have a fundamental right” to be in Germany, according to the Interior Ministry.