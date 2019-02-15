Thai party challenging military rule holds 1st rally in Bangkok

The political party seen as the main challenger to military-dominated government in Thailand held its first rally in the capital on Friday. Thailand will hold the first election since a 2014 military coup on March 24. Several thousand Pheu Thai party supporters gathered outside Bangkok’s city hall, AP reported. Pheu Thai is the flagship party of the political machine of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, which has won every national election since 2001. Thaksin was accused of abuse of power and disrespect toward the monarchy and deposed by a 2006 military coup. The 2014 coup ousted the government of his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra. The country’s legislation virtually ensures that no single political party can win a majority of parliamentary seats.