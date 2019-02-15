Russian, German FMs discuss Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Munich
15 Feb, 2019
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. The conversation took place Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. They also discussed bilateral relations, it added. Media reports said earlier that Paris and Berlin prepared compromise amendments to the EU Gas Directive, which provides Germany with wide possibilities for implementing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.