French ambassador to return to Italy on Friday – Paris

France’s ambassador to Italy will return to Rome on Friday, according to the French European Affairs Minister. The envoy was recalled by Paris on February 7 in response to a series of critical comments directed at France by Italian politicians. This was the first withdrawal of a French envoy to Rome since World War Two. “He returns to Rome today,” minister Nathalie Loiseau told RTL radio on Friday. Ties between the two close allies have grown increasingly tense since mid-2018, with Italy’s Deputy Prime Ministers Luigi di Maio and Matteo Salvini criticising French President Emmanuel Macron and his government, mostly over migration policy.