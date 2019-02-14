Bomb blast kills at least 18 police in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A bomb blast killed at least 18 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, a day after an explosion wounded a dozen schoolchildren in the state. Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) took responsibility for the attack, GNS news agency reported. Kashmir’s police chief S.P. Pani said the central reserve police force had suffered major damage. “It is a terror incident,” he said. At least 12 students were injured in an explosion at a school in Kashmir on Wednesday, Reuters said. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.