Philippines journalist critical of Duterte’s policies arrested in ‘libel case’

The head of a Philippine online news site that has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies was arrested Wednesday by government agents in a libel case, AP reported. Maria Ressa, who was selected by Time magazine as one of its Persons of the Year last year, was arrested over a libel complaint from a businessman which Amnesty International has condemned as “brazenly politically motivated.” Duterte’s government says the arrest was a normal step in response to the complaint. Rappler, the news site which Ressa heads, said National Bureau of Investigation agents served the warrant and she was escorted from the office to NBI headquarters. Rappler is one of several news agencies deemed critical of Duterte’s policies, including his anti-drug campaign.