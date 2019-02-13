Russia, US to hold consultations on New START in April – Moscow

A new meeting of the Russian-US commission on the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) will take place in April, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to TASS. The New START treaty came into force in 2011. It gives the parties seven years to reduce their weapons. The deal limits each side to no more than 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers, no more than 1,550 deployed warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers. The treaty is set to remain in effect for ten years unless a new document is signed to replace it.