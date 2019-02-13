Fatah, Hamas may hold reconciliation meeting in Cairo soon – official

Rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas may hold another reconciliation meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo in about two weeks, a senior Fatah official said during his visit to Moscow. “I think that in two weeks, Cairo will invite all factions for talks,” Rawhi Fattouh, a member of the Fatah Central Committee who took part in the latest round of intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, told TASS on Tuesday. The exact date of the talks remains unknown. “We are waiting for an invitation from the Egyptian side,” he said. Commenting on the results of the Moscow meeting, Fattouh said that “at present, it is too early to speak about reconciliation.” The new Palestinian government, based in Ramallah in the West Bank, will be formed within a month, or earlier, according to the official.