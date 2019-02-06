Australia ‘revokes visa’ of Chinese businessman over promotion of Beijing’s interests

Australia has revoked the residence visa of a prominent Chinese businessman and political donor who has in the past been linked to a row about the promotion of Chinese interests, the Sydney Morning Herald said on Wednesday. Huang Xiangmo is unable to return to his Sydney home after the government rejected his application for citizenship and revoked his visa while he was overseas, the newspaper reported. The newspaper cited the Ministry for Home Affairs, which oversees visa applications, as saying Huang was “unfit” for residency. Australia and China are seeking to repair ties that have been strained since 2017, when Australia accused Baijing of meddling in its domestic affairs.