Facebook bans 4 ‘dangerous’ Myanmar armed groups

Facebook has banned four insurgent groups, fighting against Myanmar’s military, from its social network. The company said on Tuesday it is removing groups it branded “dangerous organizations” to “prevent offline harm.” The Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, Kachin Independence Army and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army were banned, Reuters said. The action came after Facebook was criticized for not doing enough to prevent violent and hate-filled content spreading on its platform, which grew hugely popular in Myanmar. The social media giant says it has also removed hundreds of accounts, pages and groups for links to Myanmar’s military, or misrepresentation, since last August.