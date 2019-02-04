HomeNewsline

NATO embraces US line on dismantling arms control system – Moscow

Published time: 4 Feb, 2019 08:45 Edited time: 4 Feb, 2019 10:10
NATO has completely adjusted to the line of the United States, aimed at the definitive dismantling of the arms control system, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Its commentary followed the statement of the NATO Council regarding the situation over the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty). Such haste was not surprising for Russia, the ministry said. This is another demonstration how the alliance has completely adjusted to Washington’s line to finally break down the system of arms control, which had been created over many years with great difficulty, the statement said.

