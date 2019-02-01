France’s Macron welcomes Lebanon’s new govt

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday welcomed the formation of Lebanon’s new government, reaffirming his commitment to the country. The president “reaffirms his commitment to the sovereignty, stability and security of Lebanon, underlining the importance of the policy of dissociation and the fight against terrorism,” a statement from the Elysee Palace said. Lebanon on Thursday formed a 30-member national unity government led by Prime Minister Saad Hariri. The eight-month political deadlock threatened to put in jeopardy over $11 billion in grants and soft loans pledged by international donors at the CEDRE conference, which France hosted in April, the Daily Star said. The long-awaited Lebanese government was also welcomed by other Western states.