Italy’s PM Conte: Stranded migrants to disembark from rescue ship

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said 47 migrants who have been on a humanitarian rescue ship near Sicily, for almost two weeks, will be allowed to come ashore on Wednesday, ending the latest migrant standoff. “In a few hours, they will begin to disembark,” Conte said in Milan. Italy’s populist government, which took office last year, has closed its ports to charity vessels to try to force EU partners to take a share of those rescued in the Mediterranean. The Sea-Watch 3, which is run by a German humanitarian group, has been forced to moor off the coast of Sicily as it waits for a safe port. Five European countries agreed to accept some of the migrants, Conte said on Tuesday, naming Germany, France, Portugal, Malta and Romania. On Wednesday, he said Luxembourg had also offered to accept some of them, and some would remain in Italy, Reuters reported.