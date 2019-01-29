Palestinian PM, govt resign as Hamas warns move will exclude group from politics

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Al-Hamdallah said on Tuesday he tendered his resignation and that of his unity government to President Mahmoud Abbas. The move deals a blow to faltering reconciliation efforts with Gaza’s Islamist Hamas rulers. The government would continue to carry out its duties until a new one was formed. Abbas’ Fatah faction, at a meeting he chaired two days ago, recommended that the government be replaced. A Hamas official condemned the move as an attempt to marginalize and exclude the group from Palestinian politics, Reuters reports. Hamdallah, a little-known academic, headed the national unity government formed in 2014 and led the West Bank-based Fatah’s reconciliation efforts with Hamas, which seized power in Gaza in 2007.