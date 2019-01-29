Iran says missiles issue not negotiable, but won’t increase their range

Tehran dismissed calls from the US and European states for curbs on its ballistic missiles on Tuesday, but said it had no plans to increase their range. “The enemies say Iran’s missile power should be eliminated, but we have repeatedly said our missile capabilities are not negotiable,” Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said, according to Tasnim. The secretary of Iran’s National Security Council also said the country would keep working to improve the missiles’ accuracy. France, which is committed to the nuclear deal with Iran, said last week that it was ready to impose further sanctions on Tehran if no progress was made in talks over the weapons program, Reuters said.