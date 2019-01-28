Madrid taxis block major road in largest anti-Uber protest yet

Hundreds of taxis blocked a central traffic artery in Madrid during Monday morning’s rush hour as a protest, seeking tighter regulation of Uber and other ride-hailing services, entered its second week. Anti-riot police, backed by a fleet of tow trucks, took several hours to clear the vehicles from the capital’s Paseo de la Castellana. Stoppages are expected elsewhere as the protest drags on in the biggest show of strength yet, Reuters said. The city’s taxi drivers started the protests against private services last week. In September, the government gave ride-hailing companies four years to comply with regulation, granting them just one new license for every 30 taxi licenses. The cab drivers are now demanding stricter regulations.