Greeсe’s parliament ratifies deal to end dispute over Macedonia’s name

Greek lawmakers ratified an agreement Friday to end a nearly three decade-long dispute over neighboring Macedonia’s name. Under the deal, Macedonia changes its name to North Macedonia and Athens will drop its objections to the country joining NATO and eventually the EU. The deal passed with 153 votes in the 300-member Greek parliament, two more than needed, AP reports. It had faced fierce opposition and cost Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras his parliamentary majority after a right-wing partner in the governing coalition quit in protest. Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party holds 145 seats in parliament; independent lawmakers provided the votes needed for ratification. The vote came after three days of heated parliamentary debate and numerous street protests, some of which turned violent.