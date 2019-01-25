Germany’s population reaches record high of 83mn people due to ‘positive net migration’

Germany’s population last year reached a record high of 83 million people due to positive net migration that easily offset a chronic deficit in births, the country’s statistics office said on Friday. The preliminary estimate for 2018 compares with 82.8 million people in 2017, it said. The EU’s most populous country posted net migration of up to 380,000 people in 2018, while the birth deficit – the surplus of deaths over births – was estimated at between 150,000 and 180,000. The net migration figure is the lowest since 2012 and is sharply down from 2015, when around one million asylum seekers, mostly Muslims fleeing conflicts in the Middle East, arrived, Reuters said. Germany has enjoyed economic growth for nine consecutive years.