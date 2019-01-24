Israeli soldiers come under fire from Syria near border, fire back in response – military

The Israeli army said on Thursday that its troops came under fire near the disputed border with Syria. The attack took place overnight as troops “operating in an enclave near the Syrian border fence identified shots fired toward them,” according to a military spokesperson. The troops fired back in response. No injuries from the Israeli side were reported, Xinhua said. The incident came amid heightened tension in the area over Israel’s deadly airstrikes in Syria. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, citing efforts to halt Iran’s attempts to establish a military foothold there.