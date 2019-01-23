Explosion near US consulate building in Geneva triggered by electrical fault – police

The US Embassy in Switzerland has issued a security alert over reports of an explosion near the US Consulate in Geneva. Police spokesman Sylvain Guillaume-Gentil confirmed an explosion had taken place near the consulate building. He said the incident involved electrical wiring and cooling liquid in the underground city infrastructure, AP reported. He added that no one was injured. The US alert, issued on Wednesday afternoon, advised people to “avoid the area and seek shelter if in vicinity.” Reuters quoted the police spokesman as saying that “it was an accident, pure and simple, and there’s no connection to the consulate.”