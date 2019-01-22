HomeNewsline

Palestinians refuse remaining US aid ‘for fear of lawsuits’

Published time: 22 Jan, 2019 14:16 Edited time: 22 Jan, 2019 18:27
Get short URL

The Palestinian government will refuse all US government aid for fear of lawsuits, AFP reports. Senior official Saeb Erekat on Tuesday confirmed US media reports that the Palestinians had demanded all funding stop at the end of the January for fear they would expose themselves to costly lawsuits under the US Anti Terrorism Clarification Act (ATCA) which is about to come into force. Under the ATCA legislation, the financial aid provided by the US could be used as a means “for various groups to file lawsuits against the Palestinian Authority,” according to officials. US President Donald Trump had already pledged to cut almost all humanitarian aid to the Palestinians amid a dispute with president Mahmud Abbas, but projects were being phased out gradually.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies