Palestinians refuse remaining US aid ‘for fear of lawsuits’

The Palestinian government will refuse all US government aid for fear of lawsuits, AFP reports. Senior official Saeb Erekat on Tuesday confirmed US media reports that the Palestinians had demanded all funding stop at the end of the January for fear they would expose themselves to costly lawsuits under the US Anti Terrorism Clarification Act (ATCA) which is about to come into force. Under the ATCA legislation, the financial aid provided by the US could be used as a means “for various groups to file lawsuits against the Palestinian Authority,” according to officials. US President Donald Trump had already pledged to cut almost all humanitarian aid to the Palestinians amid a dispute with president Mahmud Abbas, but projects were being phased out gradually.