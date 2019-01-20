1000s walk out in Australia to demand women’s safety after Israeli student murder

Thousands of people took to the streets of major Australian cities on Sunday to demand women’s safety after an Israeli exchange student, Aiia Maasarwe, 21, was killed in Melbourne on January 16. The rallies are part of ‘Women’s March 2019’, a movement protesting violence against women. Sydney, Australia’s biggest city, saw a crowd of 3,000 carrying signs that paid tribute to Maasarwe, chanting, “What do we want? Safe streets. When do we want them? Now.” Local TV also reported that thousands of people in Melbourne attended a vigil in remembrance of the international student. On Friday, local police detained a 20-year-old man who was later charged with the rape and murder of Maasarwe.