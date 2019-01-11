2 crew members of crashed French fighter jet confirmed dead

A pilot and a navigator of a French fighter plane that disappeared from radar in the Jura mountains on the border with Switzerland have been declared dead. The Mirage 2000 took off on Wednesday for a training exercise from Nancy-Ochey military airport in north-eastern France with two crew members. The aircraft was last sighted over a snow-covered mountainous area between the regions of Haut-Doubs and Haut-Jura near Geneva shortly after 11am on Wednesday. Debris was found near the village of Mignovillard in eastern France, AFP reported. Minister of the armed forces Florence Parly, confirmed on Thursday evening the two on board had died.