Poles protest govt plan for slaughter of wild boars to stop spread of African swine fever

Thousands of Poles are protesting a government plan to hold a massive slaughter of wild boars to stop the spread of the deadly African swine fever among farm pigs. Environmentalists say up to 200,000 wild boars, including pregnant females, could be killed across Poland by the end of January in the action approved by veterinary and farming officials, AP reported. They are petitioning officials to change the plan and scheduling street protests. Officials see the mass hunt as a way of stopping African swine fever that has been spreading in farms in eastern Poland. Environmentalists and some hunters say the plan is pointless and will only cause the animals to migrate elsewhere.