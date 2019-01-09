Syria Kurds say 8 alleged foreign jihadists captured including US teen

Syria’s Kurds on Wednesday said they had captured eight alleged foreign jihadists including an American teenager in fighting against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). Those captured on Sunday and Monday include a 16-year-old American and a 31-year-old German national named Lucas Glass, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) said, according to AFP. The eight also included a Russian and two people from Uzbekistan. The others are from Tajikistan, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, the YPG said. The YPG has spearheaded the battle against IS in eastern Syria, where they are close to flushing out the jihadists from their last pocket near the Iraqi border.