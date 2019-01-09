Macedonia MPs start final debate on renaming country
Macedonian lawmakers are entering the last phase of debate on constitutional changes to rename the country North Macedonia. The move is part of a deal with neighboring Greece to pave the way for NATO membership. Lawmakers of the center-right opposition planned to boycott the plenary session starting on Wednesday, and nationalists held a protest outside parliament, calling the name change “national treason,” AP reported. At least 80 lawmakers, or two-thirds majority of the 120-seat parliament, are needed for the constitutional changes to pass. The name deal with Greece was signed in June as a means of ending a decades-long dispute.