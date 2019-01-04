Marine fatally shot in Washington, DC barracks killed by stray bullet – investigation

A US Marine who died on Tuesday after a shooting incident at the oldest Marine Corps post near Capitol Hill was killed by accident, the Marines said Thursday. They said that 20-year-old Cpl. Riley Kuznia was killed by a fellow guard, who accidentally fired his weapon and seriously injured Kuznia, who succumbed to his wound in hospital an hour later. The Marine who mishandled his weapon has been removed from the post and assigned to administrative duty for the duration of probe. Police have launched a death investigation into the incident.

