Bangladesh deploys 600,000 security forces to contain violence ahead of general election

Bangladesh stepped up security Saturday in a bid to contain violence during a general election expected to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina win a record fourth term. Authorities have deployed around 600,000 police, army and other security forces ahead of Sunday’s vote, following a deadly campaign marred by clashes. The forces include the elite Rapid Action Battalion, navy, border and coast guards and auxiliary police units. They will provide security to some 40,000 election booths. Clashes have gripped the Muslim majority country of 165 million in the run-up to the polls. Thirteen people have been killed and thousands injured in skirmishes between supporters of Hasina’s ruling Awami League and activists of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, AFP reported.