Russia condemns UK actions after publication of Sputnik staff’s personal data – Kremlin

Moscow has condemned the UK actions against Sputnik and RT when personal data of these media outlets’ journalists were published, Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. The Kremlin understands the publication of the UK journalists’ data in Russian media as a response, but what The Times did was unprecedented, Peskov noted. The Times published on 23 December a list of journalists working at Sputnik’s UK bureau in Edinburgh and listed their positions. Earlier this month, the UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) said that RT had breached the regulator’s broadcast rules “by failing to provide” impartial news coverage in seven programs aired in March and April.