Russian Defense Ministry team discusses naval cooperation at Iran talks

A delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry led by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Igor Osipov discussed naval cooperation at talks with Iranian counterparts, according to the ministry’s spokesperson. The delegation arrived in Iran on December 24 to attend the second meeting of the Russian-Iranian working group implementing the intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation, TASS reports. “Particular attention was drawn to navy cooperation,” the ministry’s statement said. Russia’s military also thanked Tehran for active participation in the 2018 International Army Games and invited Iranian service members to take part in the 2019 Games.