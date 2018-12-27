Israel destroys ‘5th Hezbollah tunnel’ from Lebanon – military

Israel’s army has said it had located a fifth Hezbollah attack tunnel crossing into its territory from Lebanon and destroyed it with explosives. The military said in a statement on Wednesday that the new tunnel had been dug from the Lebanese village of Ayta ash Shab. Israel launched an operation earlier this month to locate and destroy tunnels from Lebanon, claiming Hezbollah was planning to use them in a future conflict against Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the tunnel operation was nearly complete. The highly publicized Israeli operation to expose and destroy the cross-border tunnels has gone ahead without drawing a military response from Hezbollah, AFP said.