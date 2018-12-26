Clashes spread in Tunisia over tough living conditions

Clashes between protesters and security forces in an impoverished Tunisian city, where a journalist burned himself to death over economic conditions, spread to two other towns overnight, officials said on Wednesday. Police fired tear gas at stone-throwing youths in the western city of Kasserine, in a second night of unrest, AFP reported. Clashes also broke out in the eastern town of Jbeniana, where a policeman was injured, and in Tebourba in the north where at least five people were arrested, according to national security spokesman Walid Hkima. The unrest follows the death of 32-year-old journalist Abderrazak Zorgui on Monday after setting himself on fire in Kasserine.