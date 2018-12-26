Poroshenko announces end to martial law in Ukraine

Martial law, imposed on November 25 in some Ukrainian areas, expired on Wednesday, President Petro Poroshenko told the country’s security council. Poroshenko said this month he did not plan to extend martial law beyond the one month initially foreseen unless there was “a large scale attack from Russia.” Three Ukrainian Navy ships were detained earlier in the Kerch Strait, which controls access to the Sea of Azov. Moscow said the ships entered Russian waters while trying to cross the strait without prior notice, ignoring orders to stop. Under the martial law, Ukraine banned Russian men aged 16 to 60 from entering the country and boosted security at some facilities.