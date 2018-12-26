Clashes in Hodeida as UN’s Yemen truce team meets for 1st time

Sporadic clashes erupted on Wednesday in Hodeida, Yemen, as a UN-led truce monitoring team was scheduled to convene for the first time. Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels exchanged gunfire in the latest breach of the ceasefire. The sound of heavy artillery could be heard to the east of the Red Sea city, with clashes stopping after a few hours, AFP reported. A truce in Hodeida and its surroundings went into effect on December 18 but has remained shaky, with the two sides accusing each other of violations.