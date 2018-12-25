Turkish FM Cavusoglu to discuss withdrawal of US troops from Syria on Russia visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday he planned to visit Russia to discuss the withdrawal of US troops from Syria. “I will travel to Russia to evaluate the process of [US] forces’ withdrawal” from Syria,” the Haberturk newspaper quoted the minister as saying. The date of his visit was not specified. Cavusoglu has said that Ankara and Washington have agreed to complete the implementation of the roadmap on Syria’s Manbij before the US pullout of Syria. US officials say the withdrawal of the US forces will take from 60 to 100 days.