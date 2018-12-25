3 people killed, 12 wounded in car bomb attack at marketplace west of Mosul, Iraq

At least 3 people were killed and 12 wounded on Tuesday in a car bomb attack at a marketplace west of Mosul city, security sources said. “A booby-trapped vehicle went off at Ras Al-Jadah marketplace in Tel Afar district, west of Mosul, leaving three people dead,” IraqiNews reported. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. In most cases, officials say that Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) is responsible for attacks targeting crowded areas, including markets, cafes and mosques across Iraq.