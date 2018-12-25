Indonesian tsunami death toll tops 400 – officials

Indonesian rescuers on Tuesday used drones and sniffer dogs to search for survivors along the devastated west coast of Java hit by a tsunami that killed at least 429 people. Ash clouds continued to spew from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island where a crater collapse at high tide on Saturday sent waves smashing into coastal areas on both sides of the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java, Reuters said. More than 1,400 people were injured. At least 154 people remain missing, and thousands of residents had to move to higher ground, with a high-tide warning extended to Wednesday.