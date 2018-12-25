Attack on Afghan govt building in Kabul leaves 43 dead – official

Afghan authorities said on Tuesday that 43 bodies were collected from a government compound, in the capital Kabul, that was targeted by a suicide bomber and extremists armed with assault rifles the previous day, officials said. Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said that so far 43 bodies and 10 injured had been transported by ambulances from the site. One policeman was killed and three militants were gunned down during seven hours of fighting inside the government compound, Reuters reports. Abdullah Abdullah, the government’s chief executive, blamed the Taliban for the attack.