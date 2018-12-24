Two armed militants killed after they storm govt. building in Kabul

Two attackers were killed after they stormed a government building in Kabul - close to the green zone, where international diplomats are based. A car bomb followed by gunshots rocked the Ministry of Public Works near the Makroyan-e-Kohna colony. The attackers then entered the nearby National Authority for People with Disabilities and Martyrs’ Families, where they reportedly took hostages, holding out for several hours exchanging gunfire with security forces. Nusrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for Ministry of Interior stated that some 200 employees were in the building when the attackers arrived, while many were evacuated “a large number of employees of the authority are still inside the building.” According to a health ministry spokesman, at least four people have been wounded. So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.