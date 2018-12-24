At least 25 injured after grenade explosion at nightclub in Columbia – police

At least 25 people were injured after a grenade exploded at a disco club in the northeast of Columbia’s El Bagre municipality, in Antioquia, police said on Monday. Six people were injured directly by the grenade explosion and 18 had injuries inflicted by the shattered glass of the drinks, the head of Antioquia police, Carlos Sierra, was quoted as saying. According to local media, the number of those injured ranging from 25 to 29. The explosion occurred after two men on a motorcycle reportedly threw a grenade inside the nightclub. Authorities suspect the Clan del Golfo paramilitary organization and the Caparrapos armed gang to be behind the attack, Sputnik reported.