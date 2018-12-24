Indonesia’s tsunami death toll rises to at least 373, more than 1,400 injured – official

The tsunami in Indonesia killed at least 373 people and injured more than 1,400 on the islands of Java and Sumatra, an official said on Monday. A spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said in a statement that 1,459 people are injured, while 128 remain missing. Indonesian military and rescue teams fanned out across a stretch of coastline on Monday, hoping to find survivors of a tsunami triggered by an underwater landslide from a volcano that has been erupting for months, Reuters reported. Authorities called for vigilance amid the spewing of ash by Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island where a crater collapse late on Saturday together with a high tide set off waves that smashed into coastal areas.