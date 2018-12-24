Gunfire after suicide bomber blows up car near Afghanistan ministry, 2 injured

A suicide bomber blew up a car packed with explosives outside the Ministry of Public Works in Afghanistan on Monday. The attack was followed by gunfire, the Interior Ministry said. According to spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, several gunmen had taken up positions in a nearby government building after the blast and were exchanging gunfire with security forces. At least two people were injured in the clashes, Reuters reports, citing Wahid Majroh, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works. An official working in another government building said that employees had locked themselves in their offices after hearing the explosions and gunfire.