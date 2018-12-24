Israeli soldiers fire at ‘armed suspects’ in Golan Heights

Israeli soldiers have fired toward “armed suspects” who crossed the ceasefire line with Syria in the annexed Golan Heights, AFP reported, citing the army. It said the incident occurred late Sunday near the border fence, without giving other details. No Israeli soldiers were injured, according to the statement. It was not clear who the suspects were. Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in a 1967 war and later annexed it in moves never recognized by the international community. The two countries are still technically at war.