Police make 2 arrests in connection with Gatwick airport drone shutdown

Police in Sussex, UK, have arrested two individuals believed to be involved in bringing London's Gatwick airport to a standstill for over 24 hours. Police said that the two alleged perpetrators were arrested as part of an investigation into the criminal use of drones just after 10 pm on Friday, without elaborating on their role in the incident or the charges they're facing. It's unclear if police are seeking any more suspects. "Every line of enquiry will remain open to us until we are confident that we have mitigated further threats to the safety of passengers," police said in a statement. The UK's second busiest air hub first reported sightings of drones at around 9.00 pm on Wednesday, which forced it to ground all outbound flights and divert incoming planes to other airports. The flights have resumed as of Friday afternoon.

