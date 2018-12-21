US grants Iraq a 90-day sanctions waiver to import electricity from Iran

The US has granted Iraq a 90-day Iran sanctions waiver to allow it to continue to import electricity from Tehran, the State Department said on Friday. Iraq’s power sector does not generate enough electricity to meet domestic demand. US sanctions that went into effect in November have threatened to cut the country off from its chief supplier, Iran. The US initially granted Iraq a 45-day waiver to allow it carry on buying electricity and gas from its neighbor while arranging for new suppliers. Iraq will now have another 90 days where it can continue to pay for electricity imports, AP reported, citing the State Department’s public affairs office.