6 killed in DR Congo crash, cargo plane may have had Russian crew members – reports

The An-26 cargo plane which crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday could reportedly be operated by a Russian crew. Russian Ambassador to DR Congo Aleksey Sentebov told TASS on Friday that, according to unconfirmed information, “23 people were onboard the plane, including three crew members, Russian citizens.” Six people were killed in the plane crash within 25 miles of Kinshasa N’djili Airport, AFP reported, citing local sources. The fate of three crew members of the plane is unknown. “Search and rescue operations are continuing, the crash site and the names and the fate of the pilots are being determined,” the Russian diplomat said. The plane was reportedly flying back to Kinshasa after delivering materials for the upcoming presidential election.