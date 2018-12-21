Catalan protesters block roads over Spanish govt meeting in Barcelona

Protesters angry about a Spanish cabinet meeting being held in Barcelona on Friday have blocked a major highway and dozens of others roads, disrupting traffic to and from the city. Catalan independence protesters called for the action to show their disgust at the decision of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to hold the weekly cabinet meeting in Barcelona, AP reported. Security in the northeastern region, normally in the hands of the Catalan police, has been reinforced with hundreds of anti-riot officers from Spain’s national police force. Sanchez has agreed with the pro-secession leader of the region, Quim Torra, to work on finding a solution to the political crisis that has festered since Catalonia’s failed independence attempt last year. Their meeting on Thursday was only the second since both took power earlier this year.